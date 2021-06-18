According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services and information presented by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County dropped to 25 from last week’s total of 31.
The Department of State Health Services reported 2,293 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of eight from the total last reported total of 2,285. The county’s recovery total stood at 3,926, an increase of 15 from the last reported total of 3,911. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rested at 1,766.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 26,198 with a reported 20,238 molecular tests, 2,146 antibody tests, and 3,814 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total remained at 108 where it has rested for weeks.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 278 newly confirmed cases within the state with 1 newly reported fatality, as of June 14, 2021.
The Department of Health Services has determined that the wealth of vaccination opportunities within the county and surrounding areas called for the cancelation of the vaccine provider dashboard so specific vaccination hubs and vaccine totals are no longer reported.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 27,723 vaccines administered in Rusk County which represents the full vaccination of 27.42% of the applicable County population and a continued increase in vaccines received compared to the last reported total of 27,404. While Rusk County’s vaccination percentages are significantly higher than neighboring Panola County, at 22.54%, Cherokee County showed a sharp uptick in vaccinations with 27.96%, Gregg, Smith, and Nacogdoches counties all have vaccination percentages well into the 30% margin.
DSHS reported a total of 14,962 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 12,761 have been fully vaccinated.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported one active offender case within East Texas Treatment Facility and none from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported no employees testing positive for COVID-19, with BMCC continuing to report one.
ETTF reported having two offenders in medical isolation and none on medical restriction, while BMCC continued to report no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 564,688 offenders and 246,051 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 34,690 offenders and a total of 11,787 staff members testing positive and 33,253 offenders and 11,430 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender cases rose to 54 from the previously reported 51, while active employee cases dropped to 196 from the last reported 197. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state rose to 165, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 35. A total of 60 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 48 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.