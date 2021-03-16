According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services and information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County showed a slight decrease as the totals rested at 338 below the last reported total of 363.
The Department of State Health Services reported 2,137 total confirmed cases within the county, a small increase of 7 from the 2,130 last reported. The county’s recovery total stood at 3,355, a substantial increase from the last reported total of 3,319. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rested at 1,656.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 21,007 with 16,915 being molecular tests, 1,933 antibody tests, and 2,159 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total remained at 100.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 3,032 newly confirmed cases within the state with 231 newly reported fatalities, as of March 11, 2021.
The DSHS vaccine availability dashboard shows 100 available Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at UT Health Henderson and 175 at Walgreens. Kroger Pharmacy in Henderson reports 100 Moderna vaccines available. Vaccinations must be scheduled in advance. Contact UT Health Henderson at 903-657-7541, Walgreens at 903-655-7561, and Kroger at 903-657-8596 to check dose availability.
Rusk County reported 8,145 vaccine doses administered, with 5,035 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 3,110 have been fully vaccinated.
TDCJ reported five active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none at Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported two employees testing positive for COVID-19, with BMCC also reporting two.
ETTF reported having no offenders in medical isolation and five on medical restriction, while BMCC continued to report no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 433,855 offenders and 179,598 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 34,243 offenders and a total of 11,271 staff members testing positive and 32,648 offenders and 10,641 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender cases continue to decrease falling to 316 from 592, while active employee cases dropped to 504 from the last reported total of 526. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 86, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 101. A total of 70 cases are pending cause of death investigations. The only TDCJ unit on precautionary lockdown is the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville who reported 71 active offender cases along with 17 employee cases. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 43 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.