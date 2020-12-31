According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, and information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County rose to 150 from the last reported total of 123.
The Department of State Health Services reported 1,501 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 20 from the 1,481 last reported. The county’s recovery total stood at 2,302, an increase from the last reported total of 2,250. The DSHS recently added probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rest at 1,0012.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 14,974. Rusk County’s fatality total stood at 50.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reports 26,990 newly confirmed cases within the state with 49 newly reported fatalities, as of December 28, 2020.
TDCJ reported one active offender case within East Texas Treatment Facility and still none inside Billy Moore Correctional Center. Within ETTF and BMCC, 123 total offenders are considered recovered. ETTF reported 4 employees testing positive for COVID-19, with 2 reported by BMCC, while a total of 75 from both units are listed as recovered. ETTF reported having no offenders in medical isolation and 3 on medical restriction, while BMCC continued to report no offenders in either isolation or on restriction.
TDCJ reported that 291,661 offenders and 116,345 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 28,421 offenders and a total of 8,463 staff members testing positive and 25,560 offenders and 7,003 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses quickly dropped from 1,744 to 1,647. Active employee cases rose to 1,360 from the last report’s 1,318. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 76, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 101, with an additional 47 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reported 6 units on precautionary lockdown. The presumed employee death total rose to 30 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.