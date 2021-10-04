According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County continued to fall, coming to rest at 533, a healthy decrease from Wednesday’s total of 605.
The Department of State Health Services reported 4,303 total confirmed cases within the county, a decrease of 6 from the total last reported total of 4,309. The county’s recovery total stood at 6,996, an increase of 98 from the last reported total of 6,898. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 3,378.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 41,722, with 32,045 molecular tests conducted along with 2,333 antibody tests and 7,344 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 152, an increase of two from Wednesday’s report.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 8,285 newly confirmed cases within the state with 350 newly-reported fatalities as of September 30, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 39,203 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 38.75% of the applicable County population.
DSHS reported a total of 21,171 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 18,032 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 71.71%.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported 105 active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and five from Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported six employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC reported 11.
ETTF reported having 105 offenders in medical isolation and 347 on medical restriction, while BMCC reported five offenders in isolation and 68 on medical restriction.
ETTF is reporting a facility vaccination rate of 56.19% with BM reporting a higher than 70% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 1,305 active offender cases, an increase of 70 from Wednesday’s reported total of 1,235, and 680 active employee diagnoses, an increase of 30 from the 650 in the last report.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 173, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 34. A total of 58 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 66 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.