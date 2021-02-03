According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services and information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County increased to 379 from the last reported total of 352.
The Department of State Health Services reported 1,931 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 75 from the 1,856 last reported. The county’s recovery total stood at 2,938, a substantial increase from the last reported total of 2,831. The DSHS recently added probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rest at 1,465.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 18,299. Rusk County’s fatality total grew to 79.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reports 11,885 newly confirmed cases within the state with 48 newly reported fatalities, as of January 31, 2021.
The DSHS vaccine availability dashboard shows only 50 available vaccines at UT Health-Henderson and 70 available at Trinity Clinic. Vaccinations must be scheduled in advance, those wishing to receive inoculations will not be seen without pre-registration.
Rusk County reported 2,075 vaccine doses administered, with 1,581 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 332 have been fully vaccinated.
TDCJ reported one active offender case within East Texas Treatment Facility and none at Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported seven employees testing positive for COVID-19, with five reported by BMCC. TDCJ is no longer reporting recovery totals per unit for offenders or employees.
ETTF reported having 536 offenders in medical isolation and one on medical restriction, while BMCC continued to report no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 374,580 offenders and 148,296 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 33,230 offenders and a total of 10,577 staff members testing positive and 29,074 offenders and 9,300 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender cases dropped to 2,931 from 2,764, while active employee cases dropped to 1,167 from the last report’s 1,154. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state climbed to 86, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 101. A total of 55 cases are pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reported seven units on precautionary lockdown. The presumed employee death total remained at 37 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.