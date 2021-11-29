According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County remained at zero through the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Department of State Health Services reported 4,514 total confirmed cases within the county, a decrease of four from the total last reported total of 4,518. The county’s recovery total stood at 7,976, a decrease of eight from the last reported total of 7,984. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 3,649.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 45,641, with 34,479 molecular tests conducted along with 2,402 antibody tests and 8,760 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total remained at 188.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 3,316 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 80 newly-reported fatalities as of November 24, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 42,325 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 38.71% of the applicable County population. DSHS reported a total of 22,513 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 19,839 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 68.45%. More than 3,168 Rusk County residents have taken additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported no active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility, Billy Moore Correctional Center, or Bradshaw State Jail. ETTF reported three employees testing positive for COVID-19, while BMCC continued to report four.
ETTF reported having no offenders in medical isolation and none on medical restriction as well as BMCC.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 58.54%, with BMCC reporting a higher than 70% vaccination rate, and Bradshaw State Jail facility reported a 33.69% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 487 active offender cases, a decrease of 17 from Wednesday’s reported total of 504, and 435 active employee diagnoses, a decrease of one from the 436 in the last report.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state dropping to 210, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 8. A total of 54 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 73 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.