In multiple releases, Henderson ISD announced that it had been informed students and staff from various campuses had tested positive for COVID-19.
In an August 22 release, the school announced that a high school student tested positive. The student was last on the high school campus on August 18, 2020. The student developed symptoms the following day and was tested.
On August 23, the school announced a positive diagnosis of a middle school staff member. According to the HISD administration, the staff member was last on the middle school campus on August 20, 2020. They did add that the staff member does not work in a classroom setting and is not routinely in contact with students.
On August 24, the school stated that three high school students and one primary student had tested positive for COVID-19.
The first high school student was last on the high school campus on August 21, 2020. The student developed symptoms after school and was tested.
The second and third high school students were also last on campus on August 21, 2020. Both developed symptoms on Saturday and were tested.
The primary student was last on the primary campus on the morning of August 24. The student was tested and subsequently reported positive.
The administration has notified all staff and students who may have had close contact with those testing positive. Staff members are cleaning and sanitizing the areas of campus where the employee had contact. Out of an abundance of caution, the school administration is asking all of its students and staff to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis.