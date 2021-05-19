According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services and information presented by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County dropped to 27 from last week’s total of 35.
The Department of State Health Services reported 2,382 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of seven from the total last reported total of 2,375. The county’s recovery total stood at 3,983, an increase of 17 from the last reported total of 3,966. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rested at 1,735.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 25,094 with 19,529 molecular tests, 2,118 antibody tests, and 3,447 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total remained at 107.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 318 newly confirmed cases within the state with 23 newly reported fatalities, as of May 17, 2021.
Vaccination opportunity increased as the DSHS vaccine availability dashboard showed 60 Moderna vaccinations available at Henderson’s Trinity Clinic with Kroger Pharmacy in Henderson reported having 225 Johnson & Johnson and 108 Pfizer vaccines available. Walmart pharmacy, in Henderson, has reported 145 Johnson & Johnson vaccines in stock while Overton pharmacy continued to report having 800 Moderna vaccines. Tatum’s Brookshire Brother’s pharmacy reported 70 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available while UT Health - Henderson reported 740 available Moderna vaccines. Henderson’s CVS Pharmacy reported the availability of 2,442 Pfizer vaccines.
Vaccinations must be scheduled in advance. Contact Christus Trinity Clinic at 903-315-5612, UT Health-Henderson at 903-657-7541, and Kroger Pharmacy at 903-657-8596 to check dose availability. Walmart Pharmacy can be reached at 903-657-2757 and Overton Pharmacy can be reached at 903-834-0154. Brookshire Brother’s pharmacy in Tatum is available at 903-947-2174. CVS in Henderson can be reached at 903-657-7586.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 24,177 vaccines administered in Rusk County which represents the full vaccination of 24.30% of the applicable County population and a continued increase in vaccines received compared to the last reported total of 22,969.
DSHS reported a total of 13,016 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 9,953 have been fully vaccinated.
TDCJ reported two active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none at Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported no employees testing positive for COVID-19, with BMCC reporting two.
ETTF reported having no offenders in medical isolation and two on medical restriction, while BMCC continued to report no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 524,637 offenders and 229,289 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 34,620 offenders and a total of 11,711 staff members testing positive and 33,175 offenders and 11,310 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender cases remained at 76, while active employee cases dropped to 260 from the last reported total of 265. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 152, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 35. A total of 72 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 46 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.