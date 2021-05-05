According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services and information presented by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County increased to 44 from the 36 last reported.
The Department of State Health Services reported 2,223 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of six from the total last reported total of 2,217. The county’s recovery total stood at 3,796, an increase of nine from the last reported total of 3,787. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rested at 1,724.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 24,234 with 18,946 molecular tests, 2,098 antibody tests, and 3,190 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total remained at 107.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,203 newly confirmed cases within the state with 6 newly reported fatalities, as of May 3, 2021.
Vaccination opportunity increased as the DSHS vaccine availability dashboard showed 80 Moderna vaccinations available at Henderson’s Trinity Clinic with Kroger Pharmacy in Henderson reported having 250 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. Walmart pharmacy, in Henderson, has reported 100 Johnson & Johnson vaccines in stock while Overton pharmacy continued to report having 800 Moderna vaccines. Tatum’s Brookshire Brother’s pharmacy reported 80 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available while UT Health - Henderson reported 80 available Moderna vaccines. Henderson’s CVS Pharmacy appears to have taken over as a vaccine hub for Rusk County as they’ve reported the availability of 2,579 Pfizer vaccines.
Vaccinations must be scheduled in advance. Contact Christus Trinity Clinic at 903-315-5612, UT Health-Henderson at 903-657-7541, and Kroger Pharmacy at 903-657-8596 to check dose availability. Walmart Pharmacy can be reached at 903-657-2757 and Overton Pharmacy can be reached at 903-834-0154. Brookshire Brother’s pharmacy in Tatum is available at 903-947-2174. CVS in Henderson can be reached at 903-657-7586.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 22,349 vaccines administered in Rusk County which represents the full vaccination of 21.71% of the applicable County population and a continued increase in vaccines received compared to the last reported total of 21,689.
DSHS reported a total of 12,847 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 9,502 have been fully vaccinated.
TDCJ reported four active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none at Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported no employees testing positive for COVID-19, with BMCC reporting three.
ETTF reported having six offenders in medical isolation and none on medical restriction, while BMCC continued to report no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 504,359 offenders and 218,010 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 34,596 offenders and a total of 11,629 staff members testing positive and 33,108 offenders and 11,189 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender cases dropped slightly to 131 from 136, while active employee cases dropped to 299 from the last reported total of 304. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 152, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 35. A total of 72 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 46 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.