Tatum was scoring touchdowns and showing no mercy over the past two weeks, however, this winning streak that the Eagles Varsity team has been on has come to a halt. Over the next two weeks, the Tatum Eagles Varsity and Junior Varsity football teams will be sitting out for their scheduled games.
A person in contact with the football program tested positive after the weekend came to a close and Tatum jumped to take immediate action upon hearing this news. The Athletic Director, Jason Holman, wrote up a public notice to send out to all the involved associates.
A notice was also posted on the Tatum Independent School District (TISD) Facebook page and website to inform parents and students of possible exposure. The person who tested positive for COVID-19 had last been on campus on September 4.
Everyone involved in the football program, as well as anyone who had contact with those student-athletes, are urged to monitor for symptoms. The two-week quarantine for the Tatum Eagles is for the protection of all involved parties and no matter how disappointing it is for the student-athletes, everyone agreed that it was the safest and most sensible course of action to take.
After the two week suspension, the Tatum Varsity boys hope to return without a hitch to play on September 25, against the Gladewater Bears for the Tatum Eagles’ first district game. During the meantime, the Junior High school sports program will continue as usual.