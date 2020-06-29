According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, estimated active cases within Rusk County have increased to 32, not including patients within the county’s correctional facilities. Cases reported within these facilities decreased to 159 as TDCJ completed large-scale testing within local facilities and all across the state.
TDCJ’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates 158 positive cases at Henderson’s, Bradshaw State Jail facility with 15 patients having recovered. TDCJ reports that 113,456 offenders and 34,243 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 7,653 offenders and 1,293 staff showing positive results in both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing and 6,625 listed as recovered. COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state stand at 72 with 33 pending cause of death investigation. The employee death total still stands at eight.
The total number of positive cases has climbed to 81 within Rusk County, with 47 of those having completed all treatment and quarantine protocol and considered recovered.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 131,917, with a testing total of 1,875,197. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 2,296, a slight increase from last report’s 2,192, while the number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 74,496.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide updates on the evenings of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To receive these updates like and follow Rusk County OEM and Texas Department of Criminal Justice on their Facebook pages and find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.