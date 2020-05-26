In the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 within Rusk County, the Office of Emergency Management has reported one new death attributed to the virus.
No new positive cases were reported within the county.
Two patients have completed all treatment and are considered recovered, bringing that number up to 29 and taking the active total down to 13.
The total number of positive cases has risen to 44.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 51,323, with a testing total of 770,241. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 1,416, while the number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 30,341, an increase from last week’s 28,371
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide a daily update after 4 p.m. each day with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services.
