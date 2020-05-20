In the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 within Rusk County, the Office of Emergency Management has reported three new positive cases over the weekend.
One new case was reported out of the Garrison area of Rusk County while two new cases arose from the Kilgore area.
One patient has completed all treatment and is considered recovered, bringing that number up to 26 and taking the active total back down to 17.
The total number of positive cases has risen to 44.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 18,693, with a testing total of 723,013. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 1,347, with only one out of Rusk County, while the number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 28,371, a dramatic increase from last week’s 24,487.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide a daily update after 4 p.m. each day with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services.
To receive this daily update like and follow Rusk County OEM on their Facebook page.