According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County rose to 104.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 1,263 total positive cases within the county, an increase of 18 from the 1,245 last reported with a recovery total of 1,123. The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 13,165. Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 36.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 1,258,214, with a testing total of 11,455,346. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 22,627, an increase from the previously reported 22,000. The estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 1,038,806, another substantial increase from the 1,003,141 last reported. DSHS continues to report COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 33 for the state, as of Monday, December 7.
TDCJ reported six active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none inside Billy Moore Correctional Center. Within ETTF and BMCC, 130 total offenders are considered recovered. ETTF reported 22 employees testing positive for COVID-19, after another round of facility-wide employee testing, with 6 reported by BMCC, while a total of 50 from both units are listed as recovered. ETTF reported having no offenders in medical isolation and six on medical restriction, while BMCC still showed none in isolation with none on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 256,322 offenders and 96,771 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 26,627 offenders and a total of 7,218 staff members testing positive and 23,803 offenders and 6,103 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses dropped from 1,749 to 1,693. Active employee cases rose to 1,022 from the last report’s 954. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 67, with those presumed to be COVID-related also remaining at 100, with an additional 52 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reported 11 units on precautionary lockdown. The presumed employee death total rose to 25 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.