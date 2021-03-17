According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services and information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County showed a slight decrease as the totals rested at 332 below the last reported total of 338.
The Department of State Health Services reported 2,151 total confirmed cases within the county, a small increase of 14 from the 2,137 last reported. The county’s recovery total stood at 3,382, a substantial increase from the last reported total of 3,355 The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rested at 1,664.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 21,221 with 17,061 being molecular tests, 1,951 antibody tests, and 2,209 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 101.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,437 newly confirmed cases within the state with 27 newly reported fatalities, as of March 15, 2021.
The DSHS vaccine availability dashboard shows 100 available Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at UT Health Henderson, 50 at Trinity Clinic, and 120 at Walgreens. Kroger Pharmacy in Henderson reports 50 Moderna vaccines available. Vaccinations must be scheduled in advance. Contact UT Health Henderson at 903-657-7541, Trinity Clinic at 903-315-5612, Walgreens at 903-655-7561, and Kroger at 903-657-8596 to check dose availability.
Rusk County reported 9,174 vaccine doses administered, with 5,690 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 3,484 have been fully vaccinated.
TDCJ continued to report five active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none at Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported three employees testing positive for COVID-19, with BMCC reporting two.
ETTF reported having no offenders in medical isolation and five on medical restriction, while BMCC continued to report no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 438,122 offenders and 181,894 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 34,306 offenders and a total of 11,293 staff members testing positive and 32,673 offenders and 10,680 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender cases continue to jumped slightly to 347 from 316, while active employee cases dropped to 486 from the last reported total of 504. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 86, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 101. A total of 70 cases are pending cause of death investigations. The only TDCJ unit on precautionary lockdown is the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville who reported 551 active offender cases along with 13 employee cases. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 43 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.