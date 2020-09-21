According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, estimated active cases within Rusk County dropped to 111.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 849 positive cases within the county, an increase of 18 from the 831 last reported with a recovery total of 732. Rusk County’s fatality total stands at 6.
Total reported cases within the state are at 678,819, with a testing total of 5,345,176. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 14,590, a slight increase from last report’s 14,211, while the estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 594,817 another substantial increase from the 581,204 last reported. DSHS continues to report COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. A fatality will be counted as a COVID-19 related casualty only when a medical certifier attests, on the death certificate, that the death was caused by the virus. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 161 for the state.
two active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility with 286 offenders having recovered and 8 employees testing positive for COVID-19, while 19 have recovered. ETTF also reports two offenders in medical isolation with none on medical restriction. The unit is currently still in lockdown status.
TDCJ reports that 203,062 offenders and 67,315 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 21,581 offenders and 4,651 staff members previously testing positive and 19,762 offenders and 3,661 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses have dropped significantly to 913 from 995 with active employee cases dropping to 970. COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state rose to 155 with an additional 40 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reports 14 units are on precautionary lockdown. The presumed employee death total remained at 20 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.