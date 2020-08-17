According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, estimated active cases within Rusk County have made a significant drop to 57, not including patients within the county’s correctional facilities.
The total number of reported positive cases has climbed to 334 within Rusk County as reported by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, with 264 of those having completed all treatment and quarantine protocol and considered recovered. According to a chart created by RCOEM, of the cases reported within the last two weeks, most are within the 40-59 year age group, with 60-79-year-olds following closely.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 396 positive cases within the county. An attempt was previously made to contact DSHS representatives to explain the discrepancy between DSHS and RCOEM COVID-19 totals within the county but no response has ever been received. Rusk County’s death toll remains at two with the change in the DSHS fatality reporting procedure.
Total reported cases within the state are at 513,575 with a testing total of 4,230,763. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 9,289, a substantial increase from last report’s 8,490, while the estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 375,760, another substantial increase from the 349,833 last reported. DSHS will be reporting COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. A fatality will be counted as a COVID-19 related fatality only when a medical certifier attests, on the death certificate, that the death was caused by the virus. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 255 for the state.
TDCJ’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates seven active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility with 48 offenders having recovered and eight employees testing positive for COVID-19, while five have recovered. ETTF also reports seven offenders in medical isolation with 639 on medical restriction. The unit is currently in lockdown status.
TDCJ reports that 181,679 offenders and 58,384 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 18,591 offenders and 3,935 staff members having shown positive results in both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing and 14,919 offenders and 2,652 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses have dropped to 2,896 from last week’s 3,422 with active employee cases dropping to 1,266. COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state rose to 117 with an additional 44 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reports 36 units are on precautionary lockdown. The employee death total rose to 17 throughout the state.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide updates on the evenings of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To receive these updates like and follow Rusk County OEM on its Facebook page. Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.