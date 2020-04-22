RCOEM

Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reports a total of 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases within the area. 

While no new cases were reported Monday, April 20, the number of recovered cases jumped to four, a positive sign for the community. 

On both Friday and Saturday, the announced totals increased by one, with a new case from the Tatum area and one in Henderson who was reported to be hospitalized. 

Total confirmed cases within the state are at 19,458 with a testing total of 190,394. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas are at 495 while the number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 5,706. 

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide a daily update after 4 p.m. each day with the most up-to-date information possible, verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services. 

To receive this daily update like and follow Rusk County OEM on their Facebook page. 

