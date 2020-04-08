Rusk County Office of Emergency Management announced that the number of positive COVID-19 cases within the county has risen to 13.
The Department of State Health Services has reported one new case within the last 24 hours. This case is located in the Garrison area, making the fourth confirmed positive case within the week. Of these residents, two were hospitalized and two were quarantined at home.
One case has been reported in the Mt. Enterprise area and the patient had been hospitalized.
Each of the new cases has been considered “community spread” and further supports federal, state, and local guidelines to shelter in place.
RCOEM recommends that Rusk County residents go home and stay home unless conducting absolutely essential activities. Residents should only have contact with people residing within their household.
The Governor’s order extends through May 1 and will be re-evaluated as that date approaches.
The OEM is in frequent, sometimes daily, contact with DSHS and with the Governor’s office; however, sometimes new information is limited.
DSHS reports only positive cases to the OEM and they do not release how many Rusk County cases are suspected or even how many people have been tested.
While OEM may occasionally hear from someone in the community about suspected cases or people being tested, they typically will only share info coming from a confirmed source such as an official statement from a city or local government or school district.
Of the 13 positive cases within the county, one has completed all treatment and quarantine protocol and is considered recovered.