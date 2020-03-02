The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management team has been monitoring the spread of the COVID-19 virus (often referred to as the “coronavirus”) around the world and here in the U.S. While not an immediate threat here, the OEM wants to be prepared in case it appears in East Texas, according to a statement made Thursday.
Here in Rusk County, OEM officials have been in close contact with the Texas Department of State Health Services as well as the Texas Department of Emergency Management, getting updates on a daily basis. The team has reviewed and updated the county’s official plans on preparing and responding to a large outbreak of an illness such as the COVID-19 virus.
“We’ve been meeting on a conference call with the state nearly every day, getting updates of the status of the virus in Texas, as well as an idea of what resources are in place to assist with an outbreak if and when that happens here. People need to stay informed, check their own emergency preparation plans and then, really, at this point, the best thing people can do to prevent catching a virus is to wash their hands. That’ll also help shorten the effects of the regular flu season which we’re in right now,” said James Pike, Emergency Management Coordinator.
This helps all local agencies and medical organizations to make sure we are on the same page when dealing with a possible health emergency. It also helps us to make sure that we can provide the most efficient and most needed assistance if the time comes. This is an ongoing process that will continue until cases show up or the threat of new cases passes,” it said.
The Rusk County OEM is committed to helping local residents prepare and respond to these types of emergencies and will continue to be a source of local information as it becomes available.
“I want to encourage people to register for the RAVE-Smart911 system. It’s new to Rusk County but will allow folks to get emergency alerts for all kinds of situations. And when they register they can choose how to receive the alerts, either on your phone with a text message or an actual phone call or by email or even by all three,” said Patrick Dooley, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator.
UT-Health East Texas responded with a statement about their readiness.
It is our best practice at UT Health East Texas to screen patients especially at this time of year for any communicable disease, such as the flu,” said UT-Health East Texas spokesperson Allison Pollan. “We ask that any patient seeking care in our clinics and hospitals don a mask if they have symptoms of fever, cough or trouble breathing. In addition, our clinical teams and infection preventionists are following the recommended protocol set by the CDC. We remain committed to meeting our community’s needs for care while keeping our patients, staff and the community safe.”
According to the Center of Disease Control (CDC), there are several things you can do in advance to prepare for an onset of Coronavirus in your home or business.
• Make a plan for food, water, over the counter medicine and prescription medicines for 10 to 14 days. If you are home quarantined as a patient, you may not be able to leave the home for upwards of two weeks. People who already maintain “disaster kits” should have most of what the need already.
• Anyone showing virus-type symptoms should avoid being in public, this include school-age children. Keeping a child home from school reduces the stress felt at school facilities. Schools are also a part of local response protocols and may actually cancel schools if it is necessary for controlling a virus outbreak.
• A community-wide outbreak may affect which businesses and government agencies (local and county) are open or closed. Some companies may encourage their employees to work from home if necessary. Sick employees should not contemplate an early return to work. The general rule of thumb is a temperature below 100.4-degrees or less for 24 hours without the aid of fever reducing medication.
• Check your prescriptions now and refill any that could run out in the next four to six weeks. Since there is no forecast on a virus of this nature, there is no timeline for when an outbreak could occur.
• With the advent of telemedicine, check with your local physician to see if such a service is offered and could be used to diagnose your individual situation. If you have contracted a virus, staying at home is advised to prevent the spread. The doctor’s office is where most contagious people are going to go.
To aid in the prevention and spread of such a virus, the CDC recommends the following common-sense methods:
Wash your hands often with soap and water. Hands should be washed with warm, soapy water for 20 to 25 seconds. They should be washed before eating, after going to the bathroom and after sneezing, coughing or blowing your nose.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue away
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
If you have questions about the novel coronavirus, you can find more information on the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov.