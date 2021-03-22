Several family members and friends gathered at City Hall Tuesday as Mayor Buzz Fullen read a proclamation and presented Kenlee Courtney the Key to the City. Also gathered were several firefighters from the Henderson Fire Department and a few other City Employees.
Henderson Police Department Chaplain Stacie Horn presented Courtney a special token coin for her service in the Navy and then led the group in prayer.
Courtney serves in the United States Navy and just returned home from a deployment on the USS Nimitz. The Nimitz is an aircraft carrier and one of the largest warships in the world.
“This is something that I have never done and it’s for a very good person from Henderson and has come home on a ship across the world,” Mayor Fullen said.
He then read the proclamation recognizing Courtney for her service and presented her with a Key to the City.
The Mayor told the audience, “She has been on a ship, the USS Nimitz for 340 days.”
Courtney addressed the audience and said, “I want to thank everybody for showing up today. All you can see everyday is a body of water for 340 days. The City of Henderson is my home and will always be my home. I’m honored to serve my country.”
She went on to explain some of her experiences while on the ship and how special it is to her.
“One of the things I will always remember is that a former kindergarten student I went to school with in Henderson was also deployed on the boat with me at the same time. What are the odds?” said Courtney.