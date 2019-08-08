County commissioners made quick work of a fully-packed, 17-piece agenda Monday morning at a called meeting held at the courthouse.
Commissioners reaffirmed Texas vehicle registration fees to reflect the following:
• Passenger vehicles and trucks weighing 6,000 pounds or less will cost $50.75
• Trailers and travel trailers weighing 6,000 pounds or less will cost $45.
• Motorcycles and mopeds will have a registration cost of $30.
• Weight-based vehicles costs will vary. All vehicles over 6,000 pounds, but less than 10,000 will cost $54.
• Weight classes above 10,000 pounds and less than 80,000 pounds will cost anywhere from $100 to $840.
These costs do not reflect diesel fees for commercial vehicles.
Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing a county grant program for the 2020 Meals on Wheels program.
The Texans Feeding Texans Home-Delivered Meal Grant Program, administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture, was established to help supplement and extend the reach of non-profits providing home-delivered meals to seniors or disabled Texans.
Commissioners approved three appointments Monday morning.
Rosalee Floyd was re-appointed to the Board of Trustees of Community Healthcore for the next two years.
Gloria Dooley was appointed to represent Pct. 3 on the Rusk County Emergency Service District 1 for the next two years.
Janice Childers was appointed to the Rusk County Child Welfare Board as a volunteer. She is employed by Rusk County in the juvenile probation department.
Finally, there were two requests by KJECO for pipeline easements in Pct. 3.
The locations are on County Road 364 and County Road 366. Both call for a six-inch pipe to be run underneath the road.
The next regularly scheduled dmeeting of the Rusk County Commissioners Court will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13.