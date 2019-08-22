After a week of 100-degree temperatures and dry conditions, the Rusk County Commissioners agreed it was time to enact a burn ban for the county during Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting.
In the current fire report handed out at the meeting covering from Aug. 1 to Tuesday, there were four controlled burns, 23 wildland fires, five structure fires and one vehicle fire.
The situation is being intensified with little to no rainfall in the area.
The state’s drought monitor has most of East Texas in the extreme category.
Prior to Tuesday’s meeting, Ellis, Navarro and Freestone Counties are already under burn ban restrictions.
The restriction period is for 90 days and prohibits outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of the county. The ban can be lifted by the court or on recommendation by the Texas Forest Service.
In additonal court business, commissioners received information from the county appraisal office concerning the taxable values for 2019.
Lanita Whitehead certified $3,786,100,096 in valuations to be taxed at an effective rate of $0.556134 per $100 on property in the county. The rollback rates was set at $.6090201 per $100 on property in the county.
Commissioners approved the proposal and will finalized the budget numbers at a future date.
In other routine business, the commissioners approved:
• an amendment to the Memorandum of Understanding between the newly formed Mount Enterprise School District and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that certain evidence would not be stored on school property.
• a verbal contract with Century Link and the McMillian Memorial Library in Overton for phone service.
• a service agreement with ONSOLVE for the annual CodeRED weather alerting system.
• a proposal to trade or sell two pieces of aging equipment – a 2008 backhoe which may be used for trade, and a 2006 reclaimer which is being sold.