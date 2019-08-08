What was supposed to be a routine annual gathering of the Rusk County School Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday morning came to a screeching halt as member John Carter raised concerns about procedures.
Carter’s initial concern about the lack of details in the minutes from last year’s meeting lead to the board halting the meeting and set Wednesday, Aug. 21 as the date to continue the meeting.
Carter’s recollections of the 2018 meeting regarding the accountability of the school districts that straddle the county line were not in the minutes.
The 2018 minutes were eventually approved, but not until the court’s recording system was brought online to document the meeting.
After the swearing in of Tommy Freeman as the Pct. 3 representative, the discussion continued.
Carter, an experienced educator, presented a copy of the original paperwork concerning the taxing district that was presumed to be lost.
“If school districts can account for state money, then we should be getting the same accountability,” Carter said.
This countywide taxing entity was created by petition in 1937 and voted into action the next year.
The petition states that monies collected by the tax be used for “equalizing school facilities and opportunities in this County.” Back in 1937, most, if not all, of the school districts were wholly inside the confines of Rusk County.
The intent of the equalization tax district was to share the wealth of the county, which was primarily on the west end of the county with districts on the east side.
Carter is now concerned with the advent of school districts that straddle the Rusk County line, such as Kilgore, Carlisle, Garrison, Cushing and Rusk ISDs.
According to the language of the original document, the money collected by the taxing district and distributed to all 16 of the schools in the county are to be spent to benefit Rusk County students only.
It appears that the money is simply deposited in the receiving school district’s general funds and spent like any other revenue.
There are 13 entire or partial school districts operating in Rusk County.
They are Carlisle, Cushing, Garrison, Henderson, Kilgore, Laneville, Leverett’s Chapel, Longview, Mount Enterprise, Overton, Rusk, Tatum and West Rusk.
The effective tax rate of $.026437 per $100 evaluation generated $989,092.00 in 2018.
The top five school district by populations received the following money: Henderson ($356,644.69), *Kilgore ($150,296.94) *Tatum ($133,520.09), West Rusk ($118,235.26) and *Carlisle ($70,888). (*Denotes school districts in more than one county).