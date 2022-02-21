Rusk County’s sales tax figures are continuing along a promising path, with all reporting towns showing gains in monthly net payments.
Mt. Enterprise registered the highest all-around revenue increase with a 54.52% gain. February’s sales tax came in at $34,104 over last year’s $22,069. Year-to-date tallies were at the top of the pack, as well, with a nearly 37% increase which translated to a gain of more than $14,000 over 2021 totals.
These types of increases are becoming a trend in the small burg and could continue with whispers of new business interests still on the wind.
Henderson climbed to $1,325,708 for a 20.98% increase in year-to-date totals. Net payments also saw an increase coming in at 15.07% over last year’s $644,846 with $742,063.
Tatum kept up the positive momentum with a nearly 7.51% increase in monthly revenue coming in at $33,383 over last year’s $29,382. Year-to-date payments showed a substantial increase, with February’s $58,985 coming in 17.33% higher than last year’s $50,269.
This continued increase is a welcome sign for Tatum residents as the city has struggled with fluctuating sales tax revenues in the past months.
Overton registered a healthy increase in year-to-date sales tax payments with $79,028 over last year’s $66,548, for an 18.75% increase. Monthly revenue also showed gains, with the city’s 7.51% increase translating to a more than $3,000 boost.
The growth of locally-owned businesses within the City of Overton and the overwhelming show of support from the community have continued to make a visible impact on the city’s revenue.
Reklaw, the smallest municipality within the county, took a healthy swing in a positive direction with February’s sale tax revenue. Monthly totals coming in at $1,243 compared to last year’s $1,165, presented a gain of nearly 7%. While year-to-date totals are still slightly down the less than 1% drop accounts for mere dollars and could prove to be easily overcome in the coming months. The YTD sums for February totaled $2,098 while 2021’s comparable total was $2,112.
The county, as a whole, is recording a notable increase with 2022’s year-to-date totals at $1,519,521 over last year’s $1,254,043, a growth of more than $265,000.
Longview’s sales tax continues to climb, reporting yet another increase of nearly 15% in monthly sales tax payments while Kilgore’s net payment for February was more than 16% higher with a total of $884,604 compared to last year’s $763,535. Tyler’s tax revenues continued to climb with a 17.92% increase which represented more than $1 million added to the city’s totals. Nacogdoches reported a healthy 25.12% increase in year-to-date payments for the period with accumulated totals coming in at $1,549,356.