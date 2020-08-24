Rusk County’s County-wide School Board met Thursday afternoon in a virtual meeting to discuss dispensing equalization monies to Rusk County schools, a topic that quickly led to heated public comments and calls to dissolve the Board.
As quickly as the subject of equalization monies arose, members of the board questioned how the school districts were utilizing the monies.
“This is not a policing board,” said Board chairman Whitehead. “The board levies the taxpayers of this county,” said Board member Carter in response, “and has the responsibility to ensure that the funds generated by this board are spent according to the legalities of the law.”
Citizen speakers, none named, all agreed with the opinion that the tax money collected and dispersed by the board should be used to benefit Rusk County children, and schools should show evidence that the money was used to that purpose. “I’m a taxpayer of Rusk County and I quite frankly do not like that my tax money is going to subsidize the other half of a school district that does not pay this tax,” said the first speaker, referencing Kilgore ISD’s middle school which sits within both Rusk and Gregg counties. On November 24, 1998, Kilgore ISD submitted and passed an Inequity resolution stating that the KISD taxes paid by Rusk County taxpayers were not required of Gregg County residents thereby creating an inequity in school tax. KISD School Board members requested that legislation be created to abolish the
“Why do you need to be here when they [the schools] can collect their own money,” said the second speaker, calling into question the continued existence of the board. “It is not like it was 70 or 80 years ago when the oilfield money was bountiful here and not there.” The board was voted into existence in 1941 with the purpose of gathering taxes that would be used to support smaller Rusk County schools who did not have the benefit of booming oilfield business to adequately fund themselves.
Chairman Whitehead suggested on multiple occasions that members of the public who felt strongly about dissolving the board should circulate a petition to have it placed on an upcoming ballot to be voted on by Rusk County residents.
The board did eventually agree to disperse the monies to the schools with a letter clarifying that their expenditures would need to be further detailed and warning that the money might not be available beyond the 2020 school year.
Rusk County Tax Department’s Chief Deputy, Debbie Cook addressed the calculated tax rate for 2020. The certified value for 2020 was $3,709,869,211, which was a 2% decrease from last year’s total. With that decrease, the newly calculated No New Revenue tax rate came to .028496% and the Voter Approval tax rate, the highest tax rate a taxing entity can adopt, came to .028496%.