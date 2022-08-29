Sales Tax

August’s sales tax revenue reports show marked advancement in all Rusk County towns, save Mt. Enterprise whose financial headway persisted on its downward trajectory. 

Mt. Enterprise’s revenue totals continue to decline with a 6.28% drop in net payments for the month of August, coming in at $25,496 under last year’s $27,206. Year-to-date growth continued along its positive course with a sparse 3.90% increase coming in at $177,526 over last year’s $170,859. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription