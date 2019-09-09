County Commissioners raised the effective tax rate from $.394883 to $.400621 during a special called meeting Wednesday to address that issue and others.
The bump will cost a homeowner of a $100,000 approximately $5.49 per year based on the rate over $100 of assessed valuation.
Last year’s operating taxes were $13,706,795 with a debt load of $1,076.420.
The adjusted taxes after lost property was $13,611,790.
The adjusted tax base went down from $3,743,694,935 to $3,397,670,852. The tax rate was adjusted upwards in order to generate approximately the same revenue to do the county’s business.
Additionally, commissioners raised one of two road taxes – special roads – while lower farm-to-market roads a scant amount as well.
The special road tax went from $.058253 to $.058906 and the FM tax went from $.097551 to $.096607.
In other commissioners court business:
• Approved keeping the burn ban in place (see sidebar story)
• Approved a measure that would require developer’s to post a maintenance bond for a period of one year in the event that problems are discovered. The bond would pay for repairs. It was also mentioned that developers become indisposed (going out of business, or passing away) and the bond protects the county from having to pay for the cost of repairs.
• Approved a modification of the Nationwide contract that provides county employees retirement accounts.
• Approved the annual airport fly-in event and activities to happen the first weekend in October.
• Approved a routine airport maintenance program (RAMP) that reimburses the county for half of fees spent on the facility up to $50,000.