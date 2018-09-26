The Rusk County PRCA Rodeo Committee is rolling out a brand new name and logo to celebrate its 25th Anniversary.
The change will honor Rusk County and the founding families of the rodeo.
This year’s PRCA Black Gold Stampede, Oct 18-20,will bring back memories of those first, similarly named rodeos in the old Laneville arena.
The logo with its bronc rider and stampeding horses also sports an oil derrick, bringing together all the things that make this rodeo a rich part of Rusk County history.
The history is an ever-expanding story of local business and community organizations coming together to support a community event, where all proceeds go directly back to Rusk County youth in the form of college scholarships, in-school vision programs and after school programs.
This year’s rodeo is also expanding to include a new cowboy fun zone with boutique shopping, pony rides, petting zoo, a mechanical bull and other surprises along with autograph signings by competing professional cowboys and cowgirls.
This year’s rodeo will feature three full performances, after rodeo slack on Friday night, a tough Enough to Wear Pink Night, a family night with discounted tickets and a great and affordable concession stand where all proceeds again go to our local youth.
Additional information can be found on Facebook and at www.blackgoldstampede.com.