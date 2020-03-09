The Rusk County Commissions approved a proclamation supporting Don’t Mess with Texas/Rusk County Trash Off event sent for April.
The state’s anti-litter campaign dates back to 1986 and encourages a community-wide effort to keep the state clean.
The Keep Henderson Beautiful effort was represented at the meeting with information about the project.
The event is set for April 25 and KHB would again like to open collection sites free of charge for Rusk County residents for that day.
Those sites will have restrictions such as no heavy brush or tires, etc.
The KHB mission is to educate and engage Rusk County residents to take responsibility for improving their community environment. We focus our efforts in these major areas such as litter prevention, recycling, beautification and waste reduction.
The commissioners heard a brief report from John Cloutier on the Rusk County Rural Railroad District, who asked for a signed letter of support for a grant.
The RCRRD is in the process of repairing and adding a spur to increase the attractiveness of the Henderson site.
In other county business, commissions:
• Approved a measure about the full exemption Racial Profiling report from Rusk County Constable, Pct. 4
• Approved the creation of a policy regarding the usage of text messaging county business on private cell phones
• Approved the transfer of ground lease 2 from Charles and Barbara Douglass to Rickey King
• Approved the transfer of ground lease 12 from B.T. Strong to Brian Wood
• Approved David Dancer to assume the lease of hanger S-3
• Approved to add donated books and DVDs to the Rusk County library collections
• Approved permission to accept donations to purchase Bluebonnet list books for McMillan Memorial Library
• Approved a proposal to form a Wellness Committee
• Approved a monthly report from RC Constable, Pct. 3
• Approved pipleline/utility requests from Eastex Telephone Coop to place fiber optic cables on county right-of-way on County Roads 324 and 376, both in Pct. 3.
Commissioners paid the monthly bills, approved the employee payroll and adjourned the meeting.