Insurance preparations are underway at the Rusk County Courthouse these days, especially health insurance.
A working proposal was discussed during Thursday’s session of a special called meeting.
Paul Zimmerman presented the information as a non-action item during the open public comments.
The county goes through the Texas Association of Counties (TAC), which has the buying power of hundreds of counties, like Rusk, in a collective.
Blue Cross & Blue Shield will be the benefits provider, tracking claims and associated paperwork.
County employees will have one medical plan called a PPO (preferred provider organization) that will have a $2,500 deductible; keeping in mind this is still a work in progress.
The plan is lowering the co-pay from $40 to $30 for an office visit to an in-network provider.
The plan also calls for a lower deductible at $500 instead of $750.
Prescription rates will be on a tiered system. Employees will pay $10/$30/$50 for Tier 1, 2 and 3 level prescriptions whether those be generic, name brand or specialty medicines.
Family coverage premiums could be around $280 per month or $140 a pay period.
Spousal coverage premiums could be around $180 per month or $90 a pay period.
Children only coverage premiums could be around $100 per month or $50 a pay period.
The Flexible Spending Account (FSA) will continue to receive a county contribution of $240 per year, but the Health Saving Account (HSA) is going away.
Tele-med services will change at the first of the year as Blue Cross is providing its own in-house service at $10 per call.
Finally, retirees that are taking county health insurance will still receive insurance subsidized rates based on the number of service years until they reach Medicare eligibility age, currently set at 65.