As a relief for Americans President Donald J. Trump ordered a Tax Deferment Mandate 2020 this past August to assist the working class with their FICA taxes for the rest of the year. However, the employee who participates in the program would have to pay back those taxes in 2021. If they didn’t pay back the taxes their employers would have to pay them since they were in charge of keeping up with each employee that participated.
The goal of the President was to terminate the tax if he was re-elected. When this agenda item was presented to the Commissioners Wednesday they were not willing to accept the liability so they declined to participate. Since they declined to participate all the employees of the County will not be able to participate in the Tax Deferment program.
“I have a concern about he word “mandate” usually that means we have to do something if it’s mandated,” said Commissioner Bill Hale.
After clarification that even though it was a mandate it is based on employer participation. Hale seemed to be satisfied with the answer and voted to decline participation.
At the Commissioner’s last meeting they tabled the agenda item of a request to approve the plat and Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions for CMH subdivision. It was back on the agenda for this meeting and was immediately approved.
CMH subdivision is owned by CMH Homes Inc. They own property on State Highway 42 and plan to develop a modular and mobile home subdivision in the county. As with all county subdivisions the Commissioners must approve the plat and restrictions and make sure that the developer has been approved to provide sewer and water for the development.
Other agenda items approved were:
To renew the Employee Health Care Plan with TAC.
The joint general election to be held on November 3, 2020.
The proposed 2021 budget for Texas Eastern 9-1-1.
Transfer of Ground Lease two to Roy Grady at the Rusk County Airport.
The lease agreement of Hangar T-12 to Andrew Hodgkins at the Rusk County Airport.
The TxDot RAMP Grant for the Rusk County Airport.
The list of donated books, DVDs and audiobooks to the Rusk County Library System Collection.
The grant funds from the Tocker Foundation for collection.
Declaring a 2008 Ford three-quarter ton crew cab truck as surplus in Precinct 2.