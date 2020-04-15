While basic crime statistics and counts for the month of March rose throughout Rusk County several offenses dropped dramatically.
Due to State and local government reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of Rusk County residents spent March in semi-quarantine, sheltering in place and practicing social distancing. According to Rusk County Sheriff, Jeff Price this enforced family time along with the stress and anxiety over lost wages is leading to an increase in calls regarding verbal disputes which eventually escalate into cases of family violence or domestic abuse. Before these issues get out of hand Price recommends, “Go for a walk, there’s nothing saying you have to stay inside.”
“Go for a drive, there’s a lot of pretty country out here on these back roads,” said Price. “Roll the windows down and just drive. Get that separation and let things calm down because we’re seeing an increase in domestic cases right now.”
Cases of criminal trespass rose ever so slightly from seven to 12 while criminal mischief didn’t waver at all. “I figured it would be up because kids were out of school but it’s exactly the same,” said Price, obviously satisfied with the area’s children and their ability to stay out of trouble.
Reports of simple assault rose slightly from 27 in February to 31 in March. Rusk County Sheriff’s officials expected a drastic increase but were pleasantly surprised by the mild fluctuation.
Burglary, in general, is down within the county. Burglary of a habitation dropped by one while burglary of a vehicle dropped by four for the month. RCSO attributes this decrease to the fact that everyone is at home, leaving no good time for criminals to commit these acts.
Burglary of a building has increased by eight counts for the month which is the flip side of the coin for the drop in home and vehicle-related burglary. While they can’t break into your home they know these non-essential businesses are empty and consequently fair game.
Reports of gunshots have increased dramatically from 12 in February to 19 in March. While RCSO officials urge citizens to continue to report these activities and allow them to investigate the nature of the shots; they also remind citizens to not panic. “People are home,” said Price “people go out and shoot.”
Counts of runaway have spiked with a sum of five as compared to two from the previous month. The assumption is that disagreements amongst socially distanced teens and parents now forced to stay home have led to a slight increase in a rarely reported case.
Livestock counts have skyrocketed for the month with February’s counts at 78 compared to March’s 158. When asked if there is any way to get the county’s livestock owners to take responsibility for the exorbitant amount of livestock estray calls Price said, “If they’ve been out multiple times and we can guarantee that it’s the same cow we can write a nuisance ticket. After that, if it continues to get out we can actually confiscate. If a cow is out on a major highway we confiscate immediately for the safety of the animal and travelers.”
In a final bit of shelter-at-home advice, Sheriff Price said, “If you need to go to the store don’t take the whole family. I understand there are single parents that don’t have an option but if there is an adult that you can leave the children with then please do so. If everybody goes now we’ve got that many more people that could spread it or pick it up and bring it back into the house.”
