According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services and information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the estimated active cases within Rusk County continued to show a slight decrease to 371 from the last reported total of 385.
The Department of State Health Services reported 2,075 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 14 from the 2,061 last reported. The county’s recovery total stood at 3,220, another substantial increase from the last reported total of 3,168. The DSHS has added probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rest at 1,606.
The cumulative testing total for the county stands at 19,922 with 16,196 being molecular tests, 1,863 antibody tests, and 1,863 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total grew to 90.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 2,355 newly confirmed cases within the state with 64 newly reported fatalities, as of February 22, 2021.
The DSHS vaccine availability dashboard shows 100 available vaccinations at UT Health Henderson. Vaccinations must be scheduled in advance. Contact the hospital at 903-657-7541 to check dose availability.
Rusk County reported 4,784 vaccine doses administered, with 3,491 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 1,293 have been fully vaccinated.
TDCJ reported four active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and none at Billy Moore Correctional Center. ETTF reported six employees testing positive for COVID-19, with four reported by BMCC. TDCJ is no longer reporting recovery totals per unit for offenders or employees.
ETTF reported having 47 offenders in medical isolation and seven on medical restriction, while BMCC continued to report no offenders in isolation and none on medical restriction.
TDCJ reported that 406,639 offenders and 162,976 employees had been tested, all across the state, with 33,968 offenders and a total of 11,041 staff members testing positive and 31,012 offenders and 10,041 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender cases jumped to 1,631 from 1,571, while active employee cases dropped to 831 from the last reported total of 909. Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state remained at 86, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at 101. A total of 67 cases are pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reported five units on precautionary lockdown. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 40 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information can be found on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.