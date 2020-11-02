According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, estimated active cases within Rusk County rose to 93.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 1,028 positive cases within the county, an increase of 33 from the 995 last reported with a recovery total of 912. Rusk County’s fatality total remained 23.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at 886,820, with a testing total of 8,005,112. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 17,819, a small increase from last report’s 17,514. The estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 772,350, yet another substantial increase from the 758,192 last reported. DSHS continues to report COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 119 for the state, as of Thursday, Oct. 29.
TDCJ reports seven active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility and still none out of Billy Moore Correctional Center. Within ETTF and BMCC, 169 total offenders are considered recovered. ETTF reports one active employee case with BMCC reporting two employees testing positive for COVID-19, while a total of 32 from both units are listed as recovered. ETTF reports having no offenders in medical isolation and even on medical restriction, while BMCC shows none in isolation or on medical restriction.
TDCJ reports that 218,775 offenders and 77,153 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 23,388 offenders and a total of 5,511 staff members having tested positive and 22,141 offenders and 4,786 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses have decreased exponentially from 1,234 to 251. Active employee cases rose to 648 from the last report’s 573. Confirmed COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state rose to 90, while those presumed to be COVID related is at 106, with an additional 42 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reports 8 units are on precautionary lockdown. The presumed employee death total remains at 21 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.