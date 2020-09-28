According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, along with information provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, estimated active cases within Rusk County dropped significantly to 79.
The Department of State Health Services reports a total of 914 positive cases within the county, an increase of 31 from the 883 last reported with a recovery total of 824. Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 11.
Total reported cases within the state are at 642,149, with a testing total of 5,860,833. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 15,267, a slight increase from last report’s 14,917, while the estimated number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 642,169, another substantial increase from the 611,856 last reported. DSHS continues to report COVID-19 fatality data based on death certificates. Under this current policy, the newly reported fatalities lie at 138 for the state.
TDCJ reports no active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility or Billy Moore Correctional Center, with 303 total offenders having recovered and 9 employees testing positive for COVID-19, while 20 have recovered. Both facilities also report having no offenders in medical isolation or medical restriction.
TDCJ reports that 205,284 offenders and 68,940 employees have been tested, all across the state, with 21,695 offenders and 4,749 staff members previously testing positive and 20,548 offenders and 3,767 staff members listed as recovered. Active offender diagnoses have dropped dramatically to 226 from 702, with active employee cases dropping to 962. Confirmed COVID related deaths within correctional facilities across the state rose to 45, while those presumed to be COVID related is at 116, with an additional 37 pending cause of death investigations. TDCJ reports 8 units are on precautionary lockdown. The presumed employee death total remained at 20 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates are found at txdps.maps.arcgis.com, and you can find DSHS information on their website at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.