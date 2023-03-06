An early morning workshop over policy requirements regarding RV parks, tiny homes, and manufactured home communities spilled over into the Thursday morning special session of the Commissioners Court.
Emergency Operations Center Director, Patty Sullivan came before Judge Joel Hale and the Rusk County Commissioners to discuss requirements and restrictions for as-of-yet unadopted policies for the creation of future RV parks within Rusk County. While many Texas cities are using existing subdivision policies, Sullivan discovered through her thorough investigation that this is ineffective and essentially illegal in the State of Texas.
Policies will undoubtedly appear similar, but certain verbiage must be adjusted, and upon comparison to Bastrop county’s impressive policy and the behest of Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley, additions are expected to be made to the Rusk County policy to include development plan information, such as ingress and egress, source of water, and an outline of plot spaces for emergency services.
As the RV Park and manufactured housing policies can not be more specific than existing subdivision policies, some updates may be necessary, in the future.
As commissioners rolled over into the special called meeting, an agenda item involving these minimum infrastructure standards was tabled to allow Sullivan, Dooley and Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Gaut time to further investigate and pen policy.
The Bowles Creek Store’s RV Park installation was not affected by any pending policies as commissioners report that owners of that facility have gone above and beyond imagined policies. Commissioners voted to approve the Bowles Creek RV Park development plan.
Commissioners heard a brief presentation from NETDATA’s charismatic sales representative, Jeff Gloor, regarding the wishes of Prectinct 1, 3, and 4 Justices to upgrade their court software to the NETDATA system. Gloor enthusiastically explained that the switch from Hill Country Software to NETDATA would allow for easy sharing between JP and District courts and significantly reduce the IT burden for the County. Gloor offered the rough estimate of a $3 million dollar balance on uncollected fines in the County, with Precinct 5 showing 105% return on collections with the system.
Much to the delight of the in court justices, Commissioners approved the software change.
Commissioners approved the cost and possible supplemental charges for the annual Trash Off Day, which will have six drop off locations around Rusk County.
Commissioners voted to table the reproval for a Meals on Wheels contribution as the organization’s representative Ruby Taylor wasn’t present at the meeting. They also tabled a presentation from Beth Anderson about Precinct 4 property.
They voted to approve typical Commissioners Court agenda items such as six right-of-way requests from Eastex Telephone, SQUAN, New Prospect Water Supply Corporation and Chalk Hill Special Utility District, March employee payroll, payment of bills, and allowing Precinct 2 Commissioner Robert Kuykendall to venture onto private property to trim or cut two trees that could become a hazard on County Road 2142.