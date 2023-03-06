An early morning workshop over policy requirements regarding RV parks, tiny homes, and manufactured home communities spilled over into the Thursday morning special session of the Commissioners Court. 

Emergency Operations Center Director, Patty Sullivan came before Judge Joel Hale and the Rusk County Commissioners to discuss requirements and restrictions for as-of-yet unadopted policies for the creation of future RV parks within Rusk County. While many Texas cities are using existing subdivision policies, Sullivan discovered through her thorough investigation that this is ineffective and essentially illegal in the State of Texas. 

