With most of Rusk County offices closed to the public the County Commissioners decided this would be their last open meeting at the courthouse until further notice.
Thursday’s meeting was moved from the Commissioners Court room to the District Court room on the Third floor of the courthouse to keep in step with the social distancing recommendations.
County Judge Joel Hale said, “After looking over this courtroom we definitely meet the distancing recommendation but not the gathering of 10 or less.”
After much discussion and hearing James Pike of OEM (Office of Emergency Management) the Commissioner’s decided that future meetings needed to be online to protect everyone who attended and set a good example to the community.
OEM Public Information Officer David Chenault addressed the court and explained the way these open meetings would have to be held so that the public could participate if they wanted.
“It must be a two-way communication and not just the court participating,” Chenault said.
Pike also told the court that as of Wednesday there were seven cases of the virus and one case had recovered.
“At this time there has been no community spread yet,” said Pike.
Chenault also alerted the court that daily updates are posted on the OEM’s Facebook page to inform the people and encouraged the Commissioners to follow that page so that they could see what the citizens are saying.