During a special meeting on Monday the Rusk County Commissioner’s Court set forth limitations on hiring replacement employees for the County.
The agenda order said that Rusk County economic conditions are nearing the point the County might have to consider furlough, dismissal or termination of County employees.
The order goes on to say that the Court has the authority over compensation and employee benefits. Therefore elected officials and appointed department heads must obtain permission before posting a solicitation for any employee replacing an employee who is retiring, resigning, or otherwise terminating employment without obtaining the approval from the Rusk County Commissioners Court.
Commissioner Bill Hale didn’t like the way the last paragraph was written and thought that it needed to be rewritten but no other Commissioner commented. A motion to accept was made by Greg Gibson and second by Bennie Whitworth. It was passed unanimously.
Meals on Wheels received approval to receive another $6,000 grant this budget year from the County for home delivered meals. They provide nutritious hot meals to the elderly and homebound citizens in Rusk County. 51,238 meals were delivered throughout the county during this past physical year.
Last year Rusk County Commissioners helped Meals on Wheels apply for the grant last year from The Texas Department of Agriculture. The $6,000 grant makes it possible for them to receive $18,848.37 in HB 497 funds to help feed elderly citizens of Rusk County in 2019-2020.
Meals on Wheels asked the Court if the allocation could be increased to $7,500 but the Court only granted the same amount as last year, $6,000.
The Commissioners also approved pursuing a plan to spend the CARES money before it expires. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) was passed by Congress to help businesses as a result of effects that COVID-19 was having on businesses.
Rusk County Commissioners Court has $300,000 to use before the deadline but the money can only be used for certain things that will qualify.
County Judge Joel Hale asked James Pike of EOM to share with the Commissioners what they could do to use some of the money.
“The City of Kilgore has teamed up with Christus Clinic of Kilgore to provide COVID testing to it’s citizens and the money could be used to pay for that. If they are non-citizens they would have to pay $75,” said Pike.
Judge Hale said, “We could partner with UT Health here in Henderson if they would partner with us.”
The Court decided to pursue the matter further and report at their next meeting
Other agenda items approved were:
A lease agreement between the County and Luminant for the old bucket shop on FM 1716 for the purpose to store dry road materials. The lease will cost the County one-dollar per year.
Appointing Rebekah Acres as the County Investment Officer.
Clean out a cattle crossing under bridge on County Road 2116.
Approval to advertise for bids for the 8-unit nested T-Hanger building at the Rusk County Airport.