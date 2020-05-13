The Texas Comptroller’s Office usually allocates a portion of the unclaimed capital credits received from electric cooperatives back to the counties in the cooperatives’ service area.
This year Rusk County was one of the recipients and will receive the total dollar amount of capital credits available minus anticipated claims as determined by the Comptroller’s office.
“I’m happy that we will receive this money this year to help our Rusk County Advocacy Center,” said Judge Joel Hale.
Although the money can be used for several things in the county, support of a children’s advocacy center seemed to be the focus of Judge Hale.
The court also discussed the Historic or Archaeological Property Tax Exemptions made possible by the Texas Property Tax Code that allows the exemption from taxation of all or part of the assessed value of historic sites.
Several owners made application and will qualify for the 2020 tax year: Evelyn Craig at 1011 South Main, Joseph L. Koch at 11992 CR 4233, Otoniel & Kimberly A. Macedo-Arroyo at 313 East Main, Carmel and Eleanor McElyea, III at 501 North High Street, Joe N. and Vicki L. Mullins at 310 East Main, JS and JK Siler Living Trust at 600 North High Street, Threadgill-Boles Partners at 6291 3198 East and Rusk County Heritage Association, the Howard-Dickinson House.
A request was made by Jacobs Water Supply to place a four-inch water main along/within the right-of-away of CR 105D, in Precinct one. It was approved.
Matt Turner appeared before the Commissioners requesting to have the Texas Oilfield Angels event on May 29 that was previously canceled in April.
“We would like to have our crawfish boil that was previously canceled in April,” said Turner. “We will continue to practice all the safe and distancing rules during the event.”
The Commissioners approved the request and the event will take place at the Rusk County Youth Expo Center on May 29 from 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.