Commissioners recognized County Clerk Trudy McGill and her department for having been recognized at the 65th Annual Conference on Vital Statistics for the departments its excellence in the collect and maintenance of vital records such and birth and death certificates, among others.
The 2019 Five Star Exemplary Award is awarded by the state’s department of Health and Human Services for exemplary work in all areas of vital registration.
McGill and her staff of Chief Deputy Brenda Shankles and Deputy Alesha Richmond were cited to have maintained the high standards required for such an award.
They attended a three-day conference in early December in Georgetown, Texas.
In other county business, commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with the Texas State University for a grant of tobacco stings.
In a previously published article on the subject of tobacco stings, The Henderson News reported that an October sting operation found four stores out of 12 visits that sold tobacco to under-aged persons. As of Sept. 1, the legal age to purchase tobacco products is 21.
This grant would fund another round of checks in the county at a future date.
Finally, in routine business, the commissioners approved the following:
• the county employees payroll for the current pay period
• a check in the amount of $300 to Suzanne Cross for the Rusk County Jail for a travel show brochure process.
• a check in the amount of $2,000 to Cross for the Rusk County Wildflower Trail brochure.
• two utility requests from Eastex Telephone Cooperative to place new fiber optic cables with hand holes under the right-of-way on County Roads 4256 and 4255, both of which are in Precinct 4.
• accepted reports for Pct. Justice and Constable
• the payment of bills for the month