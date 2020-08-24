After hearing an update on COVID-19 and recommendations from staff the Rusk County Commissioners voted to cancel their part in the annual Syrup Festival that happens every year in November.
For the past 31 years there has been a Syrup Festival with many activities taking place at the Depot but for 2020 that will not happen.
Emergency Management Coordinator James Pike of the Rusk County EOM said, “There was a huge increase in cases in Rusk County two weeks after July 4th and also an increase two weeks after school started back therefore my recommendation would be to cancel the Syrup Festival.”
“People I speak with say we shouldn’t put it on,” said Judge Joel Hale.
A few staff members also said although they would like to have the festival they also recommended that it be canceled. Even all four County Commissioners agreed. So the Commissioners voted not to have the Depot participate this year.
Many towns across Texas have canceled all their festivals and events for the rest of the year because of COVID-19.
The Commissioners also approved to use iDocket as their vendor to store the District Clerk’s documents and images online as well as have them backed up offsite. This will allow people wanting or needing this information to access it easily online rather than go to the District Clerk’s office. There will be a fee for this service for those that request it even though it will be accessed online. The County will receive 20 per cent of the money received.
This software can be used for all county offices if needed. The company iDocket currently serves 136 counties across Texas.
The County Commissioners also approved an inter-local agreement between Smith County and Rusk County to operate a multi-agency taskforce funded in part by a Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority of the State of Texas (MVCPA grant for funding in the amount of $523,208 for The East Texas Auto Theft Task Force.
Brian Bathke was reappointed to represent Precinct 1 on the Rusk County Emergency Service Board for an additional two-year term.