Holley Properties Development Rental Community requested approval of a new county development located on County Road 283 in Precinct 2 during Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Robert Kuykendall told the Commissioners, “This is a manufactured home community, homes will be rented, plat is done and septic system is approved so I make a motion we approve it.”
The Commissioners agreed and approved the new development.
Commissioner Randy Gaut asked the Commissioners to accept the resignation of Rosalie Floyd as a board member of the Healthcore Board.
“She has served for 20 plus years,” Gaut said.
Jill Smith was appointed to serve as a member of the Healthcore board to replace Floyd.
Rusk County Airport manager Alexa McAnally requested that the Commissioners approve a temporary grounds keeper to help out at the airport. She told the Commissioners that the current person is out with medical issues and we need someone to fill in until he can come back to work. It was approved.
A representative from Globe Life Insurance made a presentation to the Court asking for the opportunity to offer County employees life insurance to meet the needs that some may not currently have. She told the Commissioners that she would not replace existing insurance but only fill their needs. It was approved for her to come during the County’s next open enrollment.
At the last Commissioners meeting bids were opened for a new half-ton crew cab 4-wheel drive work truck. Only two bids were submitted, one from Peters Chevrolet and the other from Yates GMC-Buick. At this meeting Commissioner Kuykendall chose the lowest bid from Yates GMC-Buick in Henderson.