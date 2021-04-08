Rusk County Commissioners Court and the Henderson City Council joined together Monday for a historic joint workshop in over a decade.
The meeting was held in the Commissioners Court room in order to discuss the American Rescue Plan for State and local Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Funds.
Once Judge Joel Hale called the meeting to order City Manager Jay Abercrombie addressed the Commissioners and Council members to explain the details of the plan and how both entities needed to work together to receive the funds that are made available to counties and cities that qualify.
“I’m still learning about this plan and know that the County will receive money from the Treasury and the City will receive money from the State,” said Abercrombie. We have until December 2024 to spend the money. A lot of the projects we can work together on.”
The State has 30 days to give the money to the city and may ask for another 30 days. It could take as long as 90 days.
There are four things that are approved to use the funds for in this plan. Many other things are available but must be asked for.
Abercrombie said, “I recommend that we form a task force with the Council and Commissioners if there are projects we can work together on.”
Shirleen Bonacci, Associate Vice President of Client Services of GrantWorks from Austin, Texas was at the meeting to explain more about the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
This Act was signed into law on March 11, 2021 by President Joe Biden with the purpose to drive the economy and fill gaps for loss of revenue for cities and counties across the country.
Part of that plan will give state and local governments $350 billion to be divided according to their population. $65.1 billion will be given to counties based on share of population and $65.1 billion to local governments and municipalities.
Local allocations are to believed to be as follows, Rusk County will receive $10.55 million, Henderson will receive $2.87 million, Tatum will receive $300,000, New London will receive $220,000, Overton will receive $550,000 and Mt. Enterprise will receive $100,000.
There are four eligible uses of the funds such as public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, responding to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 pubic health emergency, the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue of such local government and to make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
The funds cannot be used to reduce any taxes for any pension fund.
Both the County and City leaders in attendance agreed that they should proceed with seeking these available funds and work together appointing different ones from each entity to serve on a task force.