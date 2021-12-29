According to reports provided by the Department of State Health Services, the estimated active cases within Rusk County continues to increase, climbing to 129 from the 114 cases last reported.
The Department of State Health Services reported 4,618 total confirmed cases within the county, an increase of 21 from the last reported total of 4,597. The county’s recovery total stood at 8,024, an increase of 20 from the last reported total of 8,004. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers rose to 3,764.
The cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 47,376, with 35,189 molecular tests conducted along with 2,466 antibody tests and 9,721 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 191.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 15,093 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 43 newly-reported fatalities as of December 27, 2021.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 43,596 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 39.73% of the applicable County population. DSHS reported a total of 23,237 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 20,359 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 71.33%. More than 5,564 Rusk County residents have taken additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported no active offender cases within East Texas Treatment Facility, while Billy Moore Correctional Center and Bradshaw State Jail also reported none. ETTF and BMCC reported four employees testing positive for COVID-19.
ETTF reported one offender in medical isolation and none on medical restriction. BMCC and Bradshaw reported having no offenders in medical isolation or on medical restriction.
ETTF reported a facility vaccination rate of 66.48%, with BMCC reporting a higher than 70% vaccination rate, and Bradshaw State Jail facility reported a 33.22% vaccination rate.
From facilities across the state, TDCJ reported 463 active offender cases, an increase of 129 from Sunday’s reported total of 334, and 712 active employee diagnoses, an increase of 201 from the 511 in the last report.
Confirmed COVID-related deaths within correctional facilities across the state stood at 216, with those presumed to be COVID-related resting at eight. A total of 58 cases are pending cause of death investigations. Employee deaths due to presumed COVID diagnosis remained at 73 throughout state facilities.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.