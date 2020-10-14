After a year of the road being built and several homes constructed in the Oak Trails Subdivision the Rusk County Commissioner’s Court accepted responsibility of the road. The road number assigned was County Road 275D and will be added to the official map book and county inventory.
The Commissioners also approved the sale of surplus inventory at the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office to be sold at an upcoming auction. The surplus list consist of:
Two 2013 Dodger Chargers, a 2012 Dodge Charger, a 2007 Dodge Magnum, a 16 foot Texas Bragg trailer, a 14 foot shop built trailer, a Suzuki 4-wheeler, a Ariens 46 inch cut riding lawn mower and several miscellaneous tools.
“We need to get rid of them (surplus items), they’ve been on the parking lot long enough,” said Sheriff Jeff Price.
Other agenda items approved by the Court were:
Rusk County Resolution Indigent Defense Grant Program
Monthly County reports from various departments