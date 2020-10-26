On Tuesday night the Henderson City Council received a petition from residents to change the name of Webster Drive to Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Street.
“This has happened twice I know of in the past 10 years but nothing ever changed,” said Mayor Buzz Fullen.
City Manager Jay Abercrombie told the Council, “For a street name change to happen, City Council must adopt and approve an ordinance which is done in two separate readings and meetings by Council.”
“The petition was received and has been verified by the staff. Letters were hand delivered to residents and businesses with Webster Drive addresses notifying them of the petition to change the name of the street,” said Abercrombie.
According to Abercrombie there were a total of 112 petition signatures, 79 were verified, 61 of the addresses were on Webster Drive and 57 letters were hand delivered or left on the door.
A concerned citizen addressed the council to oppose the changing of the street name from Webster Drive to MLK Street for historical purposes.
“I’m not against naming a street after Martin Luther King but not this street it needs to be preserved and dates back to the 40’s. There needs to be more research done for another street that has no historical significance,” said the citizen.
Mayor Fullen responded, “I propose a meeting with myself, Betty Elder and Michael Searcy since that is his district to meet very soon and bring a suggestion back to the Council’s next meeting.”
Council member Henry Pace said, “I hope this can be done by Dr. Martin Luther Kings anniversary day in January.”
The Henderson Fire and Police departments requested the street closure of Lake Forest Parkway from Sand Avenue and Highway 64 for the yearly Public Safety Fun Night planned for October 31. The annual event is usually held at the Central Fire Station with an estimated 1,200 children attending the event along with parents and other family members. Participants will enter Lake Forest Parkway from Sand Avenue, go through the park and exit onto Highway 64. It was approved.
The Council also approved the closeout of Mill Street Extension and Mill Street Grant Project as well as Phase 2 Bond Streets.
An amendment to the Henderson Code of Ordinances was requested by Billy Hughes of the Community Development Department and approved by the Council. The amendment will request and require an annual registration and annual registration fees for all Professional Contractors. An amendment to the Master Fee Schedule was also approved.
A request for two different minor plat applications was approved by the Council. Elliot Partners, Ltd. ask to combine two adjoining lots located at 802 West Main and Stella and O.J. Taylor ask to combine two adjoining lots at 701 and 703 North Van Buren.