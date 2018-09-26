After meeting in executive session for more than an hour Tuesday, the Henderson City Council unanimously approved to accept the resignation of current city manager Tim Kelty and appointed Henderson Fire Department Chief Rusty Chote as interim.
Kelty announced his resignation Sept. 17. and will move to Freeport, a city along the Gulf of Mexico, to serve as city manager. Kelty became Henderson’s city manager in 2014 and will serve his last day in Henderson Oct. 9.
Kelty said last week that he is proud of all he and the council have accomplished.
Chote, who will serve as interim city manager for a second time, will take over following the council meeting on Oct. 9.
The council also approved Chote to receive the current city manager’s salary during the interim period.
Chote served as interim city manager following the resignation of Mike Barrow in 2013.
“We’ll take care of whatever we need to take care of until we figure out which direction the council decides to go in the hiring of a new city manager,” said Chote. "I've enjoyed working with Tim and wish him well on his new position at Freeport."
HFD Assistant Chief Mark Jennings will serve as interim fire chief and will receive the chief’s salary. The council also agreed to allow Kelty to post a vacancy for the city manager’s position so council may begin the hiring process.