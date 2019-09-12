After the second reading and a unanimous decision the Henderson City Council agreed to raise property taxes three cents during their regular meeting Tuesday night.
According to City Manager Jay Abercrombie this will only cost citizens about $30 per year on a $100,000 home. He said that Henderson has not had a tax increase in 14 years.
There will also be a ten-percent increase in water and sewer rates. Some items on the Master Fee Schedule will also be increased such as Municipal Court fees, street related fees and water taps, meters, etc.
The 2020 budget for the Texas Eastern 9-1-1 Network was proposed that has to be approved by the City Council and the Commissioners Court of both Rusk and Harrison Counties each year. Text to 9-1-1 Service will now be available for Rusk County this year.
The Council approved a contract with WebsEdge Media to produce a video here in Henderson for the upcoming International City Managers Conference in Nashville, Tenn. in October. The five-minute video will introduce Henderson to over 3,000 vendors and participants from approximately 25 different countries. It will also be used for promotional purposes on the city’s website and social media platforms.
The October City Council meeting has been moved from the 8th to the 15th due to the TML (Texas Municipal League) conference.
The Henderson News was designated as the official newspaper for the city once again. By law, the city has to publish each ordinance, public notice and other matters required to be published in the official newspaper.
After an executive session, it was agreed to sell the property located at 113 East Main Street at the corner of Redbud and North Mill Street with certain qualifications.