In Sunday’s September 19, 2021 edition of The Henderson News a story about a resident speaking at HISD School Board meeting concerning CRT in school curriculum had a headline titled Resident exposes HISD wrongdoings at school board meeting.” This headline is inaccurate and nothing proves that HISD has been found guilty of wrongdoings. The Henderson News apologizes to the District and happy to set the record straight.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription