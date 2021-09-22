In Sunday’s September 19, 2021 edition of The Henderson News a story about a resident speaking at HISD School Board meeting concerning CRT in school curriculum had a headline titled “Resident exposes HISD wrongdoings at school board meeting.” This headline is inaccurate and nothing proves that HISD has been found guilty of wrongdoings. The Henderson News apologizes to the District and happy to set the record straight.
Most Popular
Articles
- This Is the City Hit Hardest by Extreme Poverty in Texas
- Resident exposes HISD wrongdoings at school board meeting
- ME business growth continues as MayMay’s opens its doors
- Mayor Fullen presents proclamations for National Night Out and Paint the Town Pink
- Tatum soars above Hughes Springs on Homecoming night
- Rusk County Mounted Unit no longer to patrol home football games
- David Glen Keeling
- The end of a delicious era
- Peggy Jones Keeling
- James 'Buddy' Marvin Copelan
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Wednesday TV Ratings: Fox’s Singing Competitions vs. One Chicago
- Seth MacFarlane’s ‘The Orville: New Horizons’ Sets Premiere at Hulu (VIDEO)
- Businesses are Wondering How to Meet Biden's Vaccine Mandate
- Kazoo Snacks Releases the World's First Water-Saving Tortilla Chip
- Aldous \ Walker LLP Attorneys Recognized in 2021 Texas Super Lawyers, Charla Aldous Named to Top 10 List
- Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki to Stage ‘Supernatural’ Reunion on ‘Walker’
- Ward, Smith & Hill Founder Earns Top 100 Honors in Texas Super Lawyers 2021 Guide
- What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in October 2021